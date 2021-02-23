Enyimba captain, Austin Oladapo has declared they are ready to battle with the group opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba are drawn in Group A of the competition alongside Ahly Benghazi, ES Setif and Orlando Pirates.

Reacting to the draw, Oladapo told brila.net they are happy to face the teams in the group and believes his side has what it takes to make it to the next phase.

“We have seen the draw, firstly we are happy that we qualified for this stage that’s what we wanted and now we aren’t scared of the teams in our group. “We have a very young squad that wants to make a name for themselves and this is an opportunity for us to prove ourselves again.

“We are very okay with the teams and we going to work very hard to qualify from that group by God ‘s grace.”

Oladapo added that the team is also working hard in order to get the best of the North African teams in the group this time around.

“Not this time we are going to work very hard to change that mentality and make sure we pick good points from them.”

Enyimba will host Ahly Benghazi for the Group opener on March 10, 2021.