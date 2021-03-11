Two-time African champions, Enyimba International yesterday kicked off their Group A campaign in the 2020/2021 Total CAF Confederations Cup with a 2-1 win over Al-Ahly Benghazi of Libya.

Austin Oladapo Enyimba the lead in the 10th minute at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

Abdallah Imhamed equalised for the visitors from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.

The penalty was the first penalty to be conceded by Enyimba at home in any CAF Continental game.

Former Remo Stars forward, Victor Mbaoma restored the Peoples Elephant’s lead in the 43rd minute.

Enyimba top Group A with three points ahead of Orlando Pirates of South Africa’s first game against ES Setif of Algeria later on Wednesday.

They will travel to play Orlando Pirates in their next Group A encounter on March 17, 2021.

In the other CAF Confederation Cup fixture also yesterday, Sfaxien of Tunisia defeated Salitas of Burkina Faso 1-0.