Ahead of their CAF Champions League return leg match with Liberia’s Watanga in Monrovia, the Nigerian ambassador in Liberia, Odudigbo Godfrey, had a reception for Rivers United.

The Nigerian champions were treated to a grand dinner shortly after arriving the Liberian capital Monrovia on Friday and they were charged to ensure they consolidate on the job they started in the first leg after capping a fantastic performance at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The Nigerian side won the first leg match, 3-0.

As the Stanley Eguma tutored side prepare to take to the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville pitch this Sunday, Odudigbo Godfrey charged the team to go all out for win while promising to sustain the support for the team in ensuring that they qualify for the next round of the competition.