Bayelsa Queens Football Club will depart the country on Sunday ahead of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Morrocco.

Preye Yabrifa, Media Officer of the team, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that they would no longer go on a West African tour but would travel straight to Morrocco.

“Initially, we planned to go on a playing tour to countries like Togo and Republic of Benin but due to the flood situation in Bayelsa we couldn’t travel as planned.

“Now, we will go to Morocco and play friendlies with some clubs in the country.

“Our goal is to win the tournament and we are optimistic that we can achieve that ,” Yabrifa added.

Bayelsa Queens qualified for the tournament after winning the WAFU B Qualifiers for the Women’s Champions League and defeating Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-0 in the final in Côte d’Ivoire.

Eight teams will feature in the final tournament in Morocco from Oct. 30 to Nov. 13. (NAN)