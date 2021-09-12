Rivers United dazzler, Joseph Onaja, has indicated readiness ahead today’s CAF Champions League outing away to Tanzanian side, Young Africans.

Onaja who on Friday morning landed in Dar es Salaam for the continental first preliminary round, stated he is battle ready to halt his rival’s dream, despite playing away from home.

The dangling soccer star however urged team mate never to relent in their quest for glory while seeking a maximum point in the first leg clash.

“We all know what is at stake here in Tanzania. Playing away is not an easy task but am sure we have all what it takes to grab a point here in Tanzania. The team spirit is high and we all seeking for a good outing that will bring us advantage ahead of the second leg cracker on our home soil.

“I personally have been hitting the gym and keeping my body fit for a challenge like this. Playing a continental competition comes with lot of challenges and reward. It help expose we footballers and expose us to the world but with my high spirit, I’m ready to inspire my side to victory,” he said.

