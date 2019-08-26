Enyimba is through to the first round of the CAF Champions League, but fellow Nigerian flag bearers, Kano Pillars failed to go past the hurdle yesterday.

Enyimba smashed past Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso 5-0 inside an empty Enyimba International Stadium in Aba to go through 5-1 on aggregate, having lost the first leg 1-0 in Ouagadougou.

The Nigeria champions were ordered to play the match behind closed doors, after their home ground fell short of standards.

Kano Pillars, on the other hand, fell 2-0 at Asante Kotoko of Ghana to crash out 4-3 on aggregate. They won the first 3-2 in Kano.

Pillars conceded in either half to be eliminated from the annual competition.

In Aba, Reuben Bala and Stanley Dimgba scored a brace each, with substitute, Stanley Okorom also getting on the score sheet for Enyimba.

On Saturday, Niger Tornadoes exited the CAF Confederation Cup in Guinea.