By Paul Erewuba

Nigeria’s representative Enyimba international will depart the shores for Sudan today, ahead of the first leg, first round of the CAF Champions League, against Sudanese side Al Mereikh.

The People’s Elephant defeated Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso 2-1 on aggregate in the preliminary round of the competition, while Al Mereikh thrashed AS Otoho of Congo 3-1 on aggregate to reach this stage.

Enyimba intensified their preparations for the match with series of friendly matches to fine tune the team.

Despite the absence of their in-form striker, Victor Mbaoma due to injury, the are confident of securing an awaywin in Sudan.

The encounter will take place at the Al-Hilal stadium after CAF rejected the Al-Mereikh stadium, kick off is 2pm Nigerian time.