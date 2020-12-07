Nigeria representative in the CAF Champions League, Enyimba of Aba survived a late scare from Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso and qualified for the next round of the competition, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The People’s Elephant was confident going into the encounter at the Enyimba International stadium in Aba after securing 1-0 away win in the first leg last weekend.

The first half started with the hosts dominating the game but were unable to breakdown the well-organised defense line of Rahimo. Captain Austin Oladapo netted what looked like the winning goal in the 60th minute from a long-range effort. But Ware silenced the home team in the 75th minute as he equalised the goal with a cool finish.

Enyimba will face Sudanese side, Al Mereikh in the next round of the competition after the later defeated AS Otoho of Congo 3-1 on aggregate.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United have to sweat before beating Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea.

The Nigerian side lost the first leg 2-1 and were coasting home yesterday in Port Harcourt, leading 2-0 but the visitors scored on the run of play in the 52nd minute to aggregate scoreline at 3-3.

Rivers United however won the match at the resultant penalty shootout 2-0 to advance to the next stage.