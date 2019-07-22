Monica Iheakam

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title holders, Enyimba International FC of Aba have been pitched against Burkina Faso side Rahimo FC for the 2019/ 20 CAF Champions League campaign.

According to the draws held yesterday, the Peoples Elephant will battle Rahimo in a two legged first round tie.

The winner on aggregate between Enyimba and Rahimo will face either Sudanese side Hillal or Rayon Sports from Rwanda in the second round for a place in the group stage.

Enyimba, will be hoping for a fine outing as they return to the Champions League after a four-year absence.

Nigeria’s other flag bearer to the CAF champions league, Kano Pillars, were drawn against Ghana Premier League record titleholders Asante Kotoko in the first round.

The winner between Pillars and Kotoko will take on either Etoile Sportive du Sahel of Tunisia or Guinean side Hafia FC in the second round.

Meanwhile, Enugu Rangers, who finished third in the NPFL last season, and Niger Tornadoes who are in the Federation Cup final will represent Nigeria in the Confederation Cup.

Tornadoes will face Santoba Conakry in the first round and if they progress, they would take on Ivorian club San Pedro who were drawn a bye in the first round.

Enugu Rangers who made it to the group stage last season were also drawn a bye in the first round.

The Flying Antelopes will face the winner of the two-legged tie between AS Pelican (Gabon) and AS Maniema Union (Democratic Republic of Congo).

The first round matches are scheduled to be played in August, while the second-round games will take place in September.