Monica Iheakam

Enyimba international of Aba, kicked off their CAF Champions League campaign on a brilliant note, with a 1-0 win against FC Rahimo of Burkina Faso in the first leg of the preliminary rounds.

Enyimba’s hitman, Victor Mbaoma scored the only goal for the Aba giants in the 76th minute after the first half ended barren.

The match was played at the Stade du 4 Aout, Ouagadougou on Sunday.

This is the second season both teams are meeting at the same stage , Enyimba defeated the Burkina Babes 5-1 aggregate to advance to the next round last season.

Meanwhile, Nigerian champions, Plateau United, failed to live up to expectation as they lost 0-1 at home in Jos to Simba of Tanzania.

Clatous Chama put the visitors in front 10 minutes into the second half.

Plateau will hope for a better luck on the reverse fixture at Dar es Salaam on December 5, 2020.