Enyimba now have a mountain to climb to overturn a 3-0 deficit they suffered at Al Merriekh of Sudan Wednesday if they were to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The two-time African champions will have to blame a shaky defence and no cutting edge in attack for the loss in Sudan no thanks to the absence of star striker Victor Mbaoma.

‘The People’s Elephant’ defence was punished thrice after schoolboy mistakes.

They let in two goals in the first half.

In the second half, Enyimba chased the game, but against the run of play the home team increased their lead in the closing minutes of the encounter with a glancing header from inside the six-yard box.