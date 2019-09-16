Enyimba will be the team under pressure when they face Al Hilal in Sudan next week to determine the team for the money-spinning group stage of the CAF Champions League after both teams played out a scoreless draw in Aba yesterday.

Enyimba failed to get a result in front of their fans even after Al Hilal player Bazar Nassir was sent off after just 20 minutes for an off-the-ball incident.

The two-time African champions dominated the encounter but failed to put away the chances they created with striker Reuben Bala the worst culprit.

‘The People’s Elephant’ are the only Nigerian club left in the Champions League after Kano Pillars were sent packing by Asante Kotoko of Ghana in the previous round.