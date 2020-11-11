Plateau State Government restates unflinching support to Plateau United Quest for glory ahead of the new season

The Plateau State Government has pledged it’s total support to Plateau United Football Club of Jos as they continue preparations for the CAF Champions League and the Nigeria Professional Football League which kicks off soon.

State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Victor Lapang made the pledge while interacting with Players and officials of the club at the team’s training ground tuesday. Lapang while commending the team for the efforts put in training ahead of the new season and the CAF Champions League stated that the government is fully committed to the team’s successful outing in this year’s CAF Champions League and the Nigeria Professional Football League.

He explained that the Government is working round the clock to ensure that all that is required is provided to the team to enable them achieve the desired results in the competitions. Lapang while appreciating the management for motivating the team to achieve the desired results in the past , urged them to redouble their efforts as they have another enormous responsibility of flying Nigeria’s flag in the CAF Champions League apart from playing in the NPFL.

General Manager of the club, Pius Henwan assured of management resolve to continue to motivate the team in order to bring out the best out of them and challenged the players and technical crew to remained focus and avoid any distractions as the league and the CAF Champions League is around the corner

As the team put up finishing touches to participate in the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Pre-season Tournament in Aba which kicks off this weekend, Henwan urged them to be their brother’s keepers and play safe to avoid any injury. Head Coach of the team, Abdu Maikaba while commending efforts of the management and the state government, urged them to improve on the welfare of the technical crew as a way of boosting their morale especially now that they will be playing in the continent.

Some of the players enumerated challenges facing the team while others offered suggestions on how best to motivate the team achieved desired results.

It would be recalled that Plateau United Football Club won the ticket to represent Nigeria after finishing tops of the aborted Nigeria in Professional Football League table after the was halted due to the ravaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which assumed a frightening dimension in March this year.