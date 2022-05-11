The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed North African country, Morocco as the venue for the 2022 CAF Champions League final slated for May 30, 2022.

Africa’s football governing body made the official statement on Monday evening to contradict the claims that the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, was going to be chosen as the venue for the single final event.

The results between the winners of two semifinal clashes between Wydad Athletic club and Atletico Petroleos de Launa and Egypt’s Al Ahly and ES Setif on May 13 and 14 respectively, will determine the two finalists for the May 30 final in Morocco.

The statement released by the communication department of the football body did not state that Nigeria bid for the final showpiece event.