Enyimba striker, Abdulrahman Bashir, has fully recovered from the knee injury which ruled him out of the CAF Champions League first leg preliminary round tie away to Rahimo.

Club officials confirmed that the lethal striker is back to his usual best and he is available for selection for this weekend’s second leg tie in Aba.

Bashir sustained a knee injury and only returned to training a few days before the build-up to the first leg tie against Rahimo of Burkina Faso.

He was subsequently dropped from the list of 20 players that travelled for the tie in Ouagadougou, which Enyimba lost 1-0.

“Bashir is back now and ready for the Rahimo clash. He has been doing well and scoring goals in our friendly games and that is good news for us,” a People’s Elephant official told Goal.

Bashir was in action on Sunday, when Enyimba intensified their preparations for the must-win-tie against Rahimo, with a 1-0 victory over Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Delta Force, in a friendly game played in Aba.