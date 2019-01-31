The Nigerian outfit sufered a 1-0 defeat away to ASEC Mimosas last time out, but will be hoping to draw inspiration from their home win over 2016 champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the opening round, when they welcome the 2017 winners in Enugu.

Lobi recorded a 2-1 win over the Brazilians in their Group A opener earlier this month before falling to a narrow loss in Abidjan as ASEC claimed all there points thanks to a solitary strike from Herve Diomande. Wydad will also be aiming to return to winning ways themselves when they travel to West Africa this weekend following their 2-1 defeat away to Sundowns last time out. Themba Zwane scored a brace for the South African champions in Atteridgevillle. As a result, all four teams in Group A are locked on three points apiece following two rounds of fixtures, leaving everything in the balance as the teams set themselves for continental action once more. Lobi head coach Solomon Ogbeide will welcome back John Lawrence for the clash after the goalkeeper served a two-game suspension for fighting. Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo of the Democratic Republic of Congo will take charge of the match in the Enugu State.