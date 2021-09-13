By Akanimo Kufre in Uyo

It was a contrasting fortune for the two Nigerian representatives in this year’s CAF Champions League.

While Rivers United ran away with an away win over Tanzania side, Young African in the first leg of the preliminary round, Akwa United struggled to a 1-0 against RC Belouizdad of Algeria.

Ubong Friday scored in the 87th minute, beating Gaya Merbah who attempted a fingertip save.

Both teams played with caution in the first half although Akwa had three consecutive corner kicks they could not convert. RC had first scoring chance but Hichem shot wide.

Akwa United coach, Kennedy Boboye said he would go to Algeria to look for point with a different formation.

Moses Omodumuke netted the only goal of the game in the 51st minute for Rivers United to secure a valuable away win. The second leg is slated to come at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt next weekend.

