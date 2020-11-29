Forward Bernard Ovoke admitted Plateau United is under pressure to perform as they get ready to face Tanzanian giants, Simba Sports Club, in CAF Champions preliminary round.

Ovoke said despite the huge pressure on his team, the former Nigerian champions are confident of getting good results today.

Plateau United will host for Simba SC in the first leg if CAF Champions League encounter at the new Jos Stadium, before traveling to Tanzania for the reverse fixture in the fortnight.

According to bookmakers, Simba SC remains the favourites due to their pedigree in the competition and also overall history in the game, but Ovoke said people who are writing off his team’s chances are doing so, at their own peril.

“It’s not nice if everyone thinks Simba will win, it means they don’t think we’re at our best,” he said.

“The pressure is huge, but I am sure we can create problems for Simba. We know they’re a good team, but we will be faithful to our style, that’s the important thing. We can’t create problems for ourselves.