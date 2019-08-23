Enyimba of Aba’s first choice goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai ha said playing behind closed doors will not deter his team’s resolve to overturn the first-leg defeat to Rahimo FC in this year’s Confederation of Africa (CAF) Champions League.

A 1-0 defeat in Burkina Faso, means the two times African champions need outright win to confirm their place in the next round of the competition.

In a chat with footballlive.ng, Afelokhai stressed the need for synergy, but admitted playing without the fans in the stands will seem a bit odd.

Afelokhai said:“Honestly, we just need to win the game, playing behind closed doors is not good because the supporters would have made things a lot easier for us, but I don’t think that will be enough excuse for us not to win the match and qualify.

“We need to come out to play our way. Honestly, as footballers, we feel somehow when we heard that we are going to play behind closed doors.

But, we just need to encourage ourselves and Enyimba is too big to get knocked out of the preliminary stage o