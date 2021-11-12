Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt have expressed optimism over a win against Vihiga Queens of Kenya in their last group B game in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt, an official of the club has said.

Jessica Amadi, media officer of the team, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, in Abuja, that the team would do all to ensure they registered a victory in the competition.

The Port Harcourt side had lost its first two matches to AS FAR of Morocco and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, without scoring a goal in the both encounters.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Amadi said the team had been encouraged by the state’s commissioner of sports, Boma Iyaye, pep talk on telephone urging the girls to give their best against the Kenyans on Friday.

“After the game against Sundowns, the mood in the camp was a sad one, but a call from the commissioner encouraged the girls.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“He told them to go all out against the Kenyan side and not feel defeated, but stay focused.

“Also, the coach said he is not going to approach the game like someone who has lost his previous matches but would push the players to victory,” Amadi said.

Based on permutations, Rivers Angels may still qualify for the semi finals, if they won by five goals against Vihiga Queens and Sundowns beat AS FAR of Morocco.

Angels are currently with zero points from two matches, while Sundowns lead the group with six points and Vihiga and AS FAR are on second and third positions, respectively. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .