Against most expectations, brave Nigerian flag bearers in the CAF Champions League have given themselves a chance to reach the group stage of the competition after Rivers United upsets Wydad Casablanca 2-1 and Plateau United also stunned mighty Esperance by the same scores yesterday.

Lifted by the promise of $40,000-a-man to reach the money-spinning group stage of the Champions League, NPFL champion, Rivers United fell behind to Moroccan champion WAC in the 32nd minute through Bouly Sambou.

However, the Port Harcourt outfit showed great character when they fought back with goals by Malachi Ohawume in the 34th minute and Paul Acquah eight minutes into the second half.

Plateau United, who finished runners-up in the league last season, also take a slim first advantage to Tunisia after they defeated Esperance 2-1.

The Tunisians took the lead after 27 minutes through Anice Badri.

But with Plateau Governor Lalong at the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja to cheer them on, Plateau United dug deep to win this clash.