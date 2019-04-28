Nigeria midfielder, Michael Babatunde, was on parade in Wydad Casablanca’s 2-1 semi-final first leg win over Mamelodi Sundowns at home on Friday.

The 2014 Brazil World Cup revelation was deployed in unfamiliar role against the visiting South AfricansAfrica.

Wydad took the lead within the opening 24th minutes into the game through Saidi who finished past Oyango in goal for Sundowns after a counter-attack .

The home side almost doubled their lead in the 32nd minute as a first-time shot from Ismail El-Haddad gave Onyango a few issues, thus needing a defensive clearance to save the day.

Babatunde also tested Onyango in the 40th minute after a good combination with El-Haddad .

However, Sundowns restored the parity with three minutes into after half-time break through Anele Ngcongca who punished Wydad sloppy defending from corner kick.

With just a minute into the second half, Wydad were back in front again after Badi Aouk capitalised on sloppy goalkeeping for an easy tap-in to give the Moroccans slim advantage going into the second leg in South Africa next week.