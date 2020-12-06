Tanzanian champions Simba SC progressed to the first round of the Caf Champions League despite a 0-0 draw against Plateau United on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba advance after scoring a goal in the first encounter courtesy of Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama on November 29 in Jos.

Coach Sven Vandenbroeck deployed a rather defensive line-up against the Peace Boys as John Bocco, Chama, and Luis Miquissone were the only outright attacking players.

With Joash Onyango unavailable, Erasto Nyoni was recalled into the starting XI as he has been missing in the league matches with the Kenyan international being the preferred choice since his arrival.

Nyoni was lucky to keep the Nigerian outfit at bay alongside Serge Wawa who he had established an almost impervious partnership at the back before the arrival of Onyango.

Simba will now face either Costa do Sol of Mozambique or Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum in the first round.

Gor Mahia were the first East African side to progress from the preliminary round to the first round after seeing off APR of Rwanda. A 3-1 win over the Rwandan army side ensured K’Ogalo booked a place in the second round by overturning a 2-1 setback suffered in the first match.