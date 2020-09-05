Emma Njoku

Chairman of Enymba International Football Club, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu has dismissed insinuations that the two-time Africa club champions did not deserve a ticket to represent Nigeria in the continent’s elite club competition in the forthcoming season.

The Aba People’s Elephant claimed one of the country’s two slots to compete in Africa’s topflight, having finished second behind Plateau United of Jos on the log, courtesy of the Points Per Game (PPG) rule after the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) came to an abrupt end due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision adopted by the League Management Company (LMC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is being challenged by Rivers United Football Club who claim that they deserve the ticket awarded to Enyimba by virtue of their second position on the log as at the time the league was suspended due to the COVIF-19 pandemic.

Anyansi, however, described allegations of being favoured by the football authorities as ridiculous and an insult to Enyimba’s pedigree.

“I laugh at insinuations that the LMC and NFF favoured Enyimba with CAF Champions League ticket. Such allegation is an insult and very ridiculous,” the Enyimba chairman fumed.

“If you look at the PPG rule which was adopted in deciding the league, while other clubs had played 25 matches before the league was suspended, Enyimba played only 20 matches and still had same points as some clubs that played 25 games.

“Three out of our five outstanding fixtures were home games. Are you saying that if we had played those five fixtures or if the season had been concluded Enyimba couldn’t have finished tops on the log?