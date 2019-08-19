Kano Pillars will head out to Kaduna for a closed-door camp ahead of their second-leg CAF Champions League match against Asante Kotoko.

It was gathered that the players were informed about this decision by club Chairman Surajo Sha’aibu Yahaya shortly after the team ‘s Saturday morning practice session at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The entire team comprising Players and Technical crew as well as some supporting staff will leave Kano after the morning training session on Sunday (Today).

They are expected to spend Four days in Kaduna before transiting Abuja where they will then fly to Accra, en route Kumasi, where the second-leg would be played.

Media Officer of the team, Idris Malikawa told footballlive.ng that the players were briefed by the Chairman to “Forget about the 3-2 victory in the first leg and tight your belts to make Kano and Nigeria proud.”

Pillars will play some warm up matches while in their Kaduna camp, Malikawa disclosed.

Musa Ibrahim’s team need a win or at least a draw to book their place in the next round of CAF Champions league.