Former Nigeria international, Chukwudi Nworgu is keen to give back to his roots some of the good things he has learnt while plying his trade around Europe.

In an exclusive chat, the all action striker, who assisted the ‘Peoples Elephant’, Enyimba International F.C to the 2001 NPL and the 2003 CAF Champions league triumph stated that he was working out a partnership plan with his erstwhile clubs in Nigeria for possible transfer of knowledge and materials.

Nworgu, who was a torn in the flesh of opposing defenders while donning the colours of the ‘Benin Arsenals’, Bendel Insurance F.C and the ‘Peoples Elephant’, Enyimba International F.C, said, “I must say that after a careful soul searching, I came up with the idea of giving back to the clubs that helped in honing my skills and exposed me to the soccer world. I had a swell time in Benin with such top performers as Pius Ikedia, Henry Alake, Onome Akporotu, etc. While in Aba, it was a much better opportunity with such players as Romanus Orjinta, Vincent Enyeama, Dele Aiyenugba, Sani Abacha and others.”

The player, who narrowly missed the cut to be the third home-based player to make the squad to AFCON 2004 in Tunisia further stated, “Me and my group are working on plans to come down with programmes that will enhance the chances of Nigerian clubs on the continent, just as materials for impacting knowledge on youthful talents of the clubs. As soon as we get all the needed ends tied up, we shall hit town and I believe it will greatly benefit all concerned.”