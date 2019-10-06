Former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has blamed the current inaction in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the poor performance of the country’s representatives in the continental competitions.

Eight-time league Champions, Enyimba of Aba, Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes failed to go far in this year’s CAF Champions league and Confederations Cup, respectively.

Following their elimination from the champions league, Enyimba will join Rangers International of Enugu in the CAF Confederations Cup.

While reacting to the questions of why Nigerian teams are struggling on the continent, Shorunmu said the inability of the league to kick off on time is one of the major reasons.

The Oyo State-born goalkeeper was adamant that pre-season games aren’t enough to put players in proper shape for a prestigious tournament like the CAF Champions league and Confederations Cup.

“It’s a worrisome development that Enyimba crashed out of the Champions League, while Pillars and Tornadoes all are out of the continent at this early stage,” Shorunmu regretted.”