As part of efforts to give more local players a chance in his squad ahead of March qualifiers against Seychelles, Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr will be at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu to watch and support two of Nigeria’s flag-bearers in CAF competitions, AOIFootball.com reported.

The Franco-German would be the guest of Lobi Stars vs. Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League on Friday before also returning on Sunday to see the Enugu Rangers vs. Salitas FC of Burkina Faso on match-day one of the Confederation Cup group stages.

Rohr, who was also at the Flying Eagles final training session on Tuesday in Abuja, insisted he will continue to give local league players a chance in his squad, but they must first prove that they can upstage the current crop of players at his disposal.

Nigeria will host Seychelles in a dead rubber AFCON in March before also playing host to Egypt in an international friendly three days later.

Rohr hoped to use both matches to finalise his squad ahead of the AFCON proper later in June.