Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enugu Rangers and Enyimba FC have been handed tough draws in the group stage of the continent’s second tier competition.

In the draw conducted by CAF Director of Competitions Samson Adamu at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt yesterday, Rangers will lock horns in Group A with Egypt’s Al Masry and newcomers, Pyramids and Mauritanian debutants, Noadhibou.

In Group D, Enyimba will battle Cote d’Ivoire’s San Pedro, Algeria’s Paradou and Morocco’s Hassania Agadir.

Group B will see a western derby between Mali’s Djoliba and Guinea’s Horoya, while South Africa’s Bidvest Wits and Libya’s El Nasr complete the pool.

Last season losing finalists, RS Berkane of Morocco heads group C with DR Congo’s Motema Pembe, Zambia’s Zanaco and Benin debutants, ESAE.

Group stage kicks off on December 1, 2019.