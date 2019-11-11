Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s representatives in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers will know their opponents for the group stage tomorrow, Tuesday. The draw is slated to hold in Cairo, Egypt.

To reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, Enyimba who dropped down from the CAF Champions League after failing to go beyond the Second Preliminary Round, edged out South Africa’s TS Galaxy on 4-1 aggregate.

The People’s Elephant won the first leg of the Confederations Cup Additional Second Preliminary Round fixtures 2-0 in Aba and defeated the South Africans 2-1 in the reverse tie at the Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit.

Enugu Rangers who were drawn bye in the Preliminary Round, edged out AS Pelican of Gabon in the Second Preliminary Round 4-3 on aggregate. They lost 2-1 away and won 3-1 at home.

The Flying Antelopes went past Togolese club ASC Kara on away goal rule after both teams ended it 2-2 on aggregate in their Additional Second Preliminary Round fixtures. Rangers had lost 2-1 in Lome, then won the second leg 1-0 in Enugu.

Enyimba, Rangers and the other 14 clubs that qualified for the group stage will go into four groups of four teams each, which the draw process will decide on Tuesday.

The teams are; Al Masry, Pyramids (Egypt), HUSA, RS Berkane (Morocco), Enyimba, Rangers (Nigeria), Paradou (Algeria), ESAE (Benin), San Pedro (Cote d’Ivoire), Motema Pembe (DR Congo), Horoya (Guinea), Al Nasr (Libya), Djoliba (Mali), Nouadhibou (Mauritania), Bidvest Wits (South Africa) and Zanaco (Zambia).