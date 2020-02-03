Bunmi Ogunyale

Former African champion, Enyimba FC of Aba has qualified for the quarterfinals stage of the CAF Confederations Cup, following their 5-2 win over San Pedro of Cote d’ Ivoire at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, on Sunday.

Goals from Abdulrahaman Bashir, Victor Mbaoma, Austine Oladapo, Stanley Dimgba and Cyril Olisema secured victory for the Nigerian side.

Abdulrahaman and Mbaoma’s goals shot Enyimba up in an explosive opening three minutes, before Jimoh pulled one back for the hosts in the sixth.

Oladapo made it three, before Cyril Olisema’s deflected pass into the bottom corner for his second of the game and the fourth goal on the night.

With 10 points from six matches, the Fatai Osho-lads finished second behind Hassania Agadir, who topped the group with 11 points.

The duo of Paradou AC and San Pedro with eight and three points failed to make the next round of the competition.