By Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba of Aba have concluded plans to storm Libya for their group game against Al Ahly Benghazi tomorrow.

The People’s Elephant were at risk of missing the Group A fixture in Libya as a result of flight and visa complications in the requirements for entry into Libya.

The chances of Nigeria’s only representative in the CAF Confederation Cup suffered a further blow when CAF turned down their initial request for postponement of the game.

But the Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu stepped in at the most crucial moment by making provision for a chartered flight to convey the team to and fro Libya.

With the governor’s intervention, the team is now scheduled to jet out of the country on Tuesday night to honour the matchday five fixture, which is now scheduled for 10pm on Thursday April 22.

“I am deeply grateful to the governor for this very kind gesture,” the Enyimba Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu stated.