A lone strike by Cyril Olisema was all Enyimba FC needed to pip their Rivers United counterparts in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup in Aba.

The Peoples Elephant will take the slim advantage to the second leg slated for Port Harcourt. The return leg to be played next weekend with aggregate winners qualifying to the group stage.

Meanwhile, River State Governor Onyesom Wike had promised the team a princely sum of N10 million as match bonus for any match won away.

In addition, Wike said the state will reward the players handsomely if the male team returns with the CAF trophy and the female team makes her first appearance in the female CAF competition.

Wike made the promises while presenting buses for the clubs and two Hilux vans for the coaches. He also approved the immediate release of two ambulances for the clubs with a promise to purchase a costa bus for the supporters club.