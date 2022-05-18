By Akanimo Kufre

Barely one year after lifting the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title for Akwa United of Uyo, Nigerian international and Orlando Pirates centre back, Olisa Ndah will be back to the Nest of Champions, Uyo for the CAF Confederation Cup finals on Friday.

Olisa and the South African Pirates will be strongly supported on the same ground he lifted the 2021/2022 trophy and helped mould as a fortress last football season before joining the ‘Buccaneers’ in Johannesburg.

Pirates, the 1995 CAF Champions League winners will file out against Moroccan giant, RS BERKANE in Uyo with most fans coming to applaud and cheer the much “missed” Olisa Ndah to victory.

One of Olisa’s big fans, Paul Bassey, told our reporter that Akwa United is already planning a big surprise and support for the Pirates because of “their own ‘’.

‘ Uyo fans are expected to come out in their numbers…but for us, we have adopted to support Orlando Pirates. Olisa played for us and it is a homecoming for him.” Akwa United chairman, Paul Bassey said.

On his part, the six-foot-three defender Ndah assured Nigerian fans of a beautiful football night after contributing a commanding performance to stop Al Ahly and qualify his team for the final. Olisa was 3rd best-rated player for the Pirates with 7 over 10 points.

“Nigerian fans should expect a good game. It’s going to be a tough game. We know the opponent we are playing so we’re trying to analyse them and know how to approach the game. But it is not going to be an easy game. We can see how they played against TP Mazembe last Sunday night. They won 4-1 so we have to be on our toes and ready for the game.”

