The 2020-21 CAF Confederation Cup will wrap up its preliminary round with 18 second-leg matches across the continent this weekend, and the focus will fall on the comeback efforts of Nigerian sides Kano Pillars and Rivers United.

The NPFL sides find themselves trailing 1-3 against ASC Diaraf of Senegal and 1-2 against Equatorial Guinea’s Futuro Kings respectively, though both will be at home and looking to build on footholds in the ties thanks to their away goals.

Kano Pillars captain, Rabiu Ali, has promised maximum effort in their match in Kaduna today: “We know our fans are not happy with us on what happened in the first leg but they should be patient because in football, you either win, draw or lose, but we will try our best in the return leg.”

Rivers United defender Ifeanyi Anamena has echoed similar sentiments: “We lost 2-1, and if we can win 1-0 or 2-0 at home then we are done, it is a matter of self-motivation, and we will make sure we get a positive aggregate result that will overturn the negative outcome of the first leg.”