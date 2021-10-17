Enyimba yesterday defeated host, FC Diambars of Senegal by a lone goal in the first leg the CAF Confederation Cup match played in Senegal.

The Aba Elephant who fired blank in the first half of the encounter, walked away with victory curtsey Cyril Olisemah’s 87th minute strike.

Having grabbed the maximum point away from home, the Nigerian giant will next week October 24, host the Dakar based team in Abia.

Enyimba were drawn in the preliminary round due to their exploits in the Africa’s second tier club competition where they have always qualified for at least the group stage in the past few seasons.

