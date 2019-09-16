Nigeria’s representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rangers International of Enugu is full of optimism of qualifying for the next round of the competition despite suffering a shocking 2-1loss to competition’ first timers, AS Pelican of Gabon in a first leg, first round tie in Libreville.

Captain of the side, Temitope Olusesi said the players had put behind them, the loss and focused on doing the needful in the return fixture in Enugu on September 29, 2019.

“This was a game we could have won easily, but some element of luck did not favour us. We did all that was supposed to be done to even earn a draw but it was not to be our day. Be that as it may, we have put the loss behind and focus of the match in Enugu, where we hope to earn a good win to get into the next round,” stated Olusesi.

Lone goal scorer for the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Nnamdi Egbujuo, whose goal on 26 minutes halved the host’ 2-0 lead inside 24 minutes of play said: “I am very positive about what will happen in the second leg in Enugu. Our target in Libreville was not achieved, not because we did not play good football, but luck was not on our side. I urge our fans to come out in their numbers to drum us to victory, as we remain focused to emerge champions at the end of the competition.”