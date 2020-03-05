Emma Njoku

Enyimba Chairman, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, has assured fans of the club and Nigerians that the club will give their all in Conakry, the Guinean capital, this weekend, when they clash with Horoya Athletic Club in the reverse fixture of their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal.

The two-time Africa champions were held to 1-1 draw by the Guinean side in Aba last Sunday in their first leg encounter of the quarterfinal of the this year’s CAF Confederation Cup competition, and many believe it is all over for the Aba People’s Elephant in the competition.

“People think it’s over for us, but I don’t think so; football is like magic where anything can happen.

We’re still on course; our opponents are happy because they got a draw, which is a good result and they celebrated it. But by the time we get to Guinea, they will see a different team. We are going to Guinea to qualify for the semi final of the competition.

Anyansi expressed profound appreciation to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the government and people of Abia State for their support to the team, so far, and appealed for more support and prayers for the club as they embark on the tough task of turning the table against the Guinean side.

“We couldn’t have gone this far without the support of the government of Abia State, under the leadership of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu. In spite of the competing demands from all sectors in the state, he has been fantastic with his support for Enyimba, and we really appreciate that.

“Nigerians should pray for us. it’s not going to be easy, but is not impossible. Whatever it will take to qualify for the semi final is what we need now.”

By the time I see the governor, I’ll let him know there are other ways of motivating the players for them to go there and fight with everything they have to make sure we overcome the Guineans,” Anyansi said.