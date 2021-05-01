Nigeria Premier League outfit Enyimba International of Aba have been set to meet Pyramids FC of Egypt in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals after the conclusion of the draw on Friday afternoon.

Pyramids have made the final of the 2020 version of the Confederation Cup but fell short to a narrow 1-0 defeat to RS Berkane, and will hope to replicate their journey this term as well.

Pyramids passed by some struggles in their group stages path after suffering two consecutive defeats to Morocco’s Raja Casablanca. With nine points to their name, they set themselves in second place three points ahead of third-place Nkana and six behind group winners Raja Casablanca.

After the draw unfolded on Friday, it was decided that Pyramids will face Nigerian club Enyimba in the quarterfinal in the coming month.

Pyramids are set to take on the Aba Warriors in the first leg on May 16 in Egypt, before heading to Abia, Nigeria to play the return leg encounter on May 23.

The draw have also revealed who would the Egyptian club would face in case they go through to the semifinal, with the winner from the Orlando Pirates vs. Raja Casablanca would be waiting for them.