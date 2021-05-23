By Paul Erewuba

The People’s Elephant, Enyimba, would attempt to upturn the table against their Egyptian foes FC Pyramids, as both sides engage in a tough duel of second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup billed at the Enyimba International stadium, Aba today.

The two-time CAF Champions League winners are confident of sailing through to the next round, despite the first leg 4 – 1 demolition in Egypt.

FC Pyramids, currently in the fifth position, finished 3rd last season and they are vying for their first continental trophy, and may achieve that this season should they re-enact the form that made them silence Enyimba in the first leg.