Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, the Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba, has expressed optimism of recording positive result in the CAF Confederation Cup first-leg, quarter-final clash with the Pyramids FC of Egypt in Cairo.

Anyansi-Agwu expressed the optimisim in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ahead of Sunday’s first-leg encounter between both teams.

He said the target of the Nigerian club is to play in the final and possibly lift the trophy.

“This is no longer the group stage, the approach must be different because it is no longer about points, it’s about scoring goals and winning; we have respect for them because at this level if you don’t respect your opponent, you might miss the point.

“In as much we have respect for them, I believe they will accord us the same respect but we won’t be carried away just because it’s Pyramids.

“This is the knockout stage, any mistake you make you are out, so we are doing everything possible to avoid mistakes that will cost us the semifinals ticket.

“They’re from Egypt and a very good team but we are also not a lesser team. We will ensure everyone is focused.