By Monica Iheakam

Enyimba International of Aba failed in their quest to soar in their second CAF Confederation Cup Group A match as they fell 1-2 to Orlando Pirates of South Africa.

Namibian Deone Hotto opened scoring for the Buccaneers in the 27th minute of play to place the home team in an early lead.

However, captain Austin Oladapo levelled up for the Peoples Elephant in the first half stoppage time through penalty, after Anayo was fouled by Pirates goalkeeper, Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Despite several efforts at shots on goal, Enyimba couldn’t covert chances to goals as both teams ended the first half on a 1-1 draw.

The game was heading to being even before Enyimba lost concentration and allowed Tshegofatso Mabasa score the winner in the 89th minute having earlier missed a penalty.