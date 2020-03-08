Emma Njoku

Nigeria champions, Enyimba International, will attempt to pull the chestnut out of the fire later today, when they face Horoya Athletic Club inside the

Stade du 28 Septembre (September 28 Stadium) in Conakry, the Guinean capital.

Both sides played out a 1-1 scores last Sunday in Aba, in the first leg of the quarterfinal of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup competition.

The hosts go into today’s reverse fixture with the away goal advantage, while Enyimba need a win or nothing less than 2-2 score draw to progress to the semi final on the away goal rule.

Horoya has not lost in the competition after seven games and the team’s Nigerian winger, Sakin Bolaji, who was a torn in the flesh of Enyimba’s defenders last Sunday in Aba, has boasted that Enyimba should banish any hope of making it to the semis.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s all over for Enyimba. They should forget about getting any good result when they come for the return leg in Conakry,” the former Rivers United winger told Sunday Sunsports/Sporting Sun after last Sunday’s match in Aba.