Stanley Dimgba is the hat-trick hero, as Enyimba revived their hopes of going beyond the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup with a 4-1 home win over Paradou AC from Algeria.

Enyimba is now second in Group D with six points from four matches, a point behind leaders, HUSA of Morocco, who have a game in hand.

They will welcome the Moroccans on Sunday, January 26, in matchday 5 of the competition. Dimgba opened scoring after 15 minutes, before Victor Mbaoma doubled the lead in 35 minutes.

Former Nigeria U-23 winger, Dimgba grabbed his brace a minute later, before he delivered his treble in the 77th minute.

The Algerians pulled a goal back through Abdelkader Kadri a minute from time.

Meanwhile, Enugu Rangers walk tight rope following their one-all draw with FC Nouadhibou at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The Flying Antelopes have secure only two points from four games and are rock-bottom in Group A of the competition. Rangers must beat Pyramids FC and Al Masry to stand a chance of qualifying from the group.