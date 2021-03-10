Nigeria sole representative in the CAF Confederations Cup, Enyimba FC of Aba will today take on Al Ahli Benghazi at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

The People’s Elephants who are seeking for their first Confederations Cup title will also slug it out in the group with ES Setif of Tunisia and South Africa’s Orlando Pirates.

Enyimba FC will have the firing power of Tosin Omoyele and the rest to rely on when they take on the Northern Africans.

This is the first time both teams will be squaring it out against each other and it’s expected to be crunchy tie.

A win for Enyimba will boost their chances of qualifying from the group and also raise their morale going into the match day 2 against Orlando Pirates in South Africa.