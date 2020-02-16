Emma Njoku

Former Enyimba striker, Victor Ezeji, has tasked the team to improve on their goalscoring if they look to make another history by becoming the first Nigeria club to lift the CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba will host Horoya Athletic Club of Guinea in Aba on Sunday, March 1, in the first leg of the quarterfinal pairings of this year’s Confederation Cup competition.

Ezeji, who was a member of the historic Enyimba squad that won the CAF Champions League trophy in 2003, the first time by a Nigerian club, said Aba People’s Elephant must beat the Guinean side with a wide margin in the first leg fixture, to make the return leg in Conakry a mere formality.

The former prolific forward, who spoke to Brila.net, also tasked the Nigerian flag bearers on away fixtures.

“I think Fatai Osho should ensure his lads create and convert their chances, otherwise the visitors could get a single chance and snatch it. If Enyimba can change that mentality of winning at home and not doing so well on the road, they’ll have themselves to blame. Football is about scoring goals and that is what they must do. “They need to score goals, it will play a vital role in them reaching the semi-finals. If they can score as many goals they would have qualified from the first-leg.”

Enyimba booked their spot in the quarterfinals through a second place finish in Group D behind Hassania Agadir after winning three of the six group matches, including a resounding 5-2 win on the road against Ivory Coast’s FC San Pedro.

Although they have won the CAF Champions League twice, the club’s best finish in the Confederation Cup was a semi-final berth.

“They can make the best of the opportunity of facing a fellow West African side. It might be a blessing in disguise because this could be a great chance for them to win the Confederation Cup,” Ezeji said.