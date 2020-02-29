Emma Njoku

Players of Enyimba International and Horoya Athletic Club of of Guinea have been talking tough ahead of tomorrow’s first leg of the quarterfinal of the CAF Confederation Cup competition billed for the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

Enyimba forward, Victor Mbaoma, admitted that the Guinean side will be tough, but said his side will end their unbeaten run in the competition tomorrow.

Mbaoma, who has been in fine form for the People’s Elephant told www.brila.net that he and his teammates are determined to get a good result and have been working hard towards that.

Meanwhile, Nigerian-born Horoya striker, Bolaji Shakin, has boasted that his side will not leave Aba empty handed.

Shakin, in a chat with www.brila.net said the Guinean side has a very good home form which makes the journey to Nigeria needing just a draw or a win, if possible, and then finish things off in the second leg in Conakry, as they bid to outsmart the Nigerian side for a semi final ticket.

“It will be very hard for us, but we know what is at stake, and we are not here for tourism, neither are we here to count bridges.”