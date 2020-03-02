Emma Njoku

Enyimba was held to a 1-1 scores by Horoya Athletic Club of Guinea, yesterday, in Aba, in the first leg of the quarterfinal of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Austin Oladapo put Enyimba, in front in the 15th minute, when he fired a Canon from about 25 metres, which left goalkeeper Germain Berthe stranded. It was Oladapo’s third in the competition.

The goal raised the tempo of the match, as the visitors pushed forward, but it was Enyimba who had more chances to increase their tally, however, Victor Mbaoma, Anayo Iwuala and Cyril Olisema failed to utilise the counter attacks.

Enyimba’s best chance for a second goal in the first half came in the added time, 46th minute, when the referee awarded a freekick after Enyimba’s player was fouled close to the edge of the box. Mbaoma’s shot hit the wall erected by the Guineans and scores stood at 1-0 at the end of first half.

Horoya started the second half looking more determined and was rewarded with a freekick at the edge of Enyimba’s box, but Burkina Faso international, Aristide Bance, could not get the ball past the wall.

Substitute Boniface Haha put Horoya on level terms with a powerful header off a delivery from the right flank in the 71st minute. The Guineans would have added two more goals in quick succession but for poor marksmanship upfront.

Speaking at the post match conference, coach Fatai Osho regretted injury worries in his team, but assured that Enyimba has the capacity to stop Horoya in Conakry in the return leg fixture.

“Many of our players were just coming back from injury and we did not want to overstretch them. But I can tell you that it is not yet over. I have a team that scored five goals in our last away game in this competition, so we can repeat the same feat in Guinea,” he said.