Coach of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C of Enugu, Nigeria, Salisu Yusuf is optimistic of returning from Cairo, Egypt with a good result as he leads his injury ravaged side to trade tackles with high flying Pyramids F.C in a match day 5, Group A, Total/CAF Confederation Cup encounter.

Speaking before the team jetted out to Egypt from the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Friday, the vastly experienced gaffer said that despite that fact that most of his tested legs were down and out with one form of injury or the other, he is positive of the match day squad making a good impact. “Yes, we expect a tough encounter from the Egyptian side that caused us our first defeat in the group stage at their backyard but we are resolved to make a positive impact in the match. Sure, it would have been great if we are going for this match with a full complement of our registered players but injuries and card suspensions would not allow for that,” the Super Eagles tactician said.