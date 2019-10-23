Emma Njoku

Enugu Rangers’ veteran midfielder, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu has assured the club’s fans of victory the Togolese current league champions, A.S.C Kara will bow to the Flying Antelope on Sunday when both sides clash at the Stade de Kegue, Lome, the capital of Togo.

Ibenegbu, who is popular known as Mosquito,admitted that the Togolese side will prove a tough nut to crack on home soil, but insisted that Rangers will triumph in the encounter and go ahead to book a place in the group stage of the continent’s second tier club competition.

A veteran of many soccer battles on the continent, Mosquito, in a chat,

ahead of this weekend’s first leg playoff round of the competition, said he and his teammates were well motivated to deliver on Sunday.

“We respect our opponent in this round of the competition, but we don’t fear them. We have heard a lot about them as the backbone of Togo’ CHAN team that stopped Nigeria from going to Cameroon, but that does not scare us as we are an equally great side with determination to get as far as the final of the competition and winning the trophy for the country,” the midfield maestro said.

Ibenegbu said the team is well motivated going into Sunday’s encounter.

“We are well motivated for this encounter as the management, led by Davidson Owumi, has provided all we need to deliver. We have a target and the Togolese side won’t stop us from achieving that target,” he declared.